The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Mid North Coast Local Health District welcomes junior doctors to the ranks

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:10am, first published January 31 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New junior doctors in the Hastings Macleay Clinical Network include (L-R) Sarah Smith, Brooke Rackel, Benjamin Clarke, Grace Carmichael, Konrad Joseph, Leesha Bryan, Thomas Hallot, Tasneem Khandaker, Aidan Cousins, Cassie Panther, Lachlan Philpott and Ellie Clemensen. Picture, supplied
New junior doctors in the Hastings Macleay Clinical Network include (L-R) Sarah Smith, Brooke Rackel, Benjamin Clarke, Grace Carmichael, Konrad Joseph, Leesha Bryan, Thomas Hallot, Tasneem Khandaker, Aidan Cousins, Cassie Panther, Lachlan Philpott and Ellie Clemensen. Picture, supplied

More than 25 junior doctors have started work at Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD), providing a major boost to local health services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.