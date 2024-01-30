The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Appeal for information to locate teenage boy missing from Kempsey

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 31 2024 - 8:46am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Baxter, aged 14, was last seen leaving a house on Washington Street, East Kempsey, on December 31. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Liam Baxter, aged 14, was last seen leaving a house on Washington Street, East Kempsey, on December 31. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy missing from Kempsey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.