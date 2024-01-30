Appeal for information to locate teenage boy missing from Kempsey

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy missing from Kempsey.
Liam Baxter, aged 14, was last seen leaving a house on Washington Street, East Kempsey, on the evening of Sunday December 31, 2023.
After failing to return home, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Liam is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 175cm - 180cm tall, of thin build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Liam is known to frequent the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney.
Anyone with information about Liam's whereabouts is urged to contact Kempsey Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
