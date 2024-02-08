Competitors ready to lace up their runners for 2024 Trial Bay Triathlon

More than 500 competitors are expected to lace up their runners this weekend for the annual Trial Bay Triathlon.
The event will be held on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11, February 2024, at South West Rocks.
Kids aged 5 to 13 will compete in the MILO Junior Triathlon and Aquathlon on the Saturday, with 12 years and above competing on the Sunday.
Trial Bay Triathlon organiser Nicola Farquhar said they're expecting a big turnout on the weekend.
"We're looking to have around 550 competitors in total, with around 200 kids on Saturday and around 300 competitors on Sunday," she said.
Farquhar said the competition will be fierce and hot on Sunday.
"We've got quite a few loyal sprinters that come and do the Sunday event and there's normally a lot of familiar names on that podium," she said.
"Kids wise, the biggest thing on Saturday is that we're not competitive at all. We're always very excited for the kids event as it's a day that is filled with a lot of fun activities and events."
While wet weather is predicted for this weekend, Farquhar said the organisers are not too concerned about the conditions impacting the event.
"We're hoping that the rain will hold off and the heat that we've had these last few days will also calm down a bit," she said.
"Unless there's any reason to be worried about in terms of safety, the event will go ahead as planned."
Last-minute entries will be open until Friday, February 9. People will be able to enter the event through their website.
Saturday 10 February
Sunday 11 February
