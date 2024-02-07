Group Three to tackle Group Two in North Coast representative trial

Group Three will tackle Group Two in a North Coast representative trial at Port Macquarie on Saturday, February 17.
Selectors will then name the North Coast side to play Northern Rivers at Port Macquarie in the opening round of the Country Championships on Sunday, March 3.
Former representative prop Adam McMurray from Kempsey will coach North Coast.
The Group Three squad is: Cody Robbins (Port City), Emmanuel Solie (Old Bar Beach), Sam Watts (Wauchope), Trae Clark (Taree City), Simon Wise (Old Bar Beach), Shane Davis-Caldwell (Macleay Valley), Mitchell Wilbow (Port Sharks), Ethan Thompson (Macleay Valley), Koby Smith (Port Sharks), Shannon Martin (Wingham), Mitchell Smith (Port Sharks), Jackson Mullen (Wingham), Richie Roberts (Port City), Jesse Douglas (Port City), Joel Anttilla (Port Sharks), Mitchell Collins (Wingham), Tirell Dungay (Macleay Valley), Kyran Bubb (Wingham).
Mitchell Collins is the captain-coach.
North Coast Bulldogs had a mixed start to the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) and Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) in the first round against Northern Tigers in Tamworth.
The Andrew Johns Cup side won 34-10 but the Daley Cup team was beaten 36-6.
North Coast plays Macarthur West Tigers in the second round at Camden this weekend.
