The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Spencer Plummer on track to compete at state championship in Sydney

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated February 8 2024 - 8:53am, first published February 7 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South West Rocks Little Athletics representative Spencer Plummer is on track to compete at the state championships at Sydney Olympic Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.