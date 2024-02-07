Spencer Plummer on track to compete at state championship in Sydney

South West Rocks Little Athletics representative Spencer Plummer is on track to compete at the state championships at Sydney Olympic Park.
Spencer won the regional finals at Tamworth in the 100m and 200m races on February 3 and 4.
The first place finishes will see Spencer take his talents to Sydney to compete against NSW's fastest athletes at the Little Athletics NSW State Championships on March 23-24.
The 15-year-old is no stranger to competing on the big stage, despite his young age.
The aspiring athlete finished in first place 100m sprint and came third in the 200m race at the zone event at Gloucester in November last year.
His dad, Mark Plummer, said both events made them cautiously optimistic of his chances at the state championships in March.
"We were very happy with his performance at those events, and we think it's put him in a good position ahead of the state championships," he said.
"He really wants a state title for the 100m and the 200m, that's his goal."
Spencer joined the little athletics in the under-8's division. Since then, he has competed at the state championships three times. This will be his first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spencer is hopeful of earning another podium finish at the state finals and is excited to earn more experience of competing at a high level.
Mark said he will be sticking to his training schedule in the lead up to the event.
"We've organised a six-week training program for him which we worked on to increase his speed," he said.
"That schedule has helped him in the last few events, so we're hopeful that it will help him this time around too.
"He's pumped and can't wait to get to Sydney and give it his all."
