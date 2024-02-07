The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Keeping NSW government accountable for Closing the Gap with community workshops

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
February 7 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free workshop to be held at Kempsey RSL Club, 10am, Thursday 8 February to gain public feedback on organisation draft model.
Free workshop to be held at Kempsey RSL Club, 10am, Thursday 8 February to gain public feedback on organisation draft model.

The Kempsey community is being invited to give input on an Aboriginal-led organisation to keep the government accountable for closing the gap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.