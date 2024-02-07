Keeping NSW government accountable for Closing the Gap with community workshops

The Kempsey community is being invited to give input on an Aboriginal-led organisation to keep the government accountable for closing the gap.
NSW Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisation (CAPO) is running the second round of workshops during February and March.
A free Kempsey workshop will be held by Aboriginal community members on Thursday, February 8, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Kempsey Macleay RSL Club.
The purpose of the Government Accountability Community Workshop is to refine draft models of the Independent Aboriginal-led Accountability Organisation.
In 2023, CAPO visited communities to start designing an accountability organisation. Now, in February through to March, CAPO is looking for public feedback on the draft models.
The workshop will ask attendees what they want the organisation to look like;what powers and functions does it need to keep NSW government accountable?
The Productivity Commission's Report on Closing the Gap was released today, Wednesday February 7.
NSW Greens MP and spokesperson for First Nations Justice, Sue Higginson, says report shows governments are failing First Nations people in Australia and the only way to fix this is to transfer the power.
"The report today is a damning appraisal of the severe failure of our Government to implement the initiatives set out in the Closing the Gap Initiative...governments are failing First Nations people in this country, they are failing First Nations people in this state, and they are failing First Nations' communities," said Ms Higginson.
"The Report is very clear that the only way we will Close the Gap is through the transfer of power to First Nations people over matters that affect them and their communities. We will not Close the Gap through policy touches alone, it is about the transfer of power."
Register for a free workshop through eventbrite, email ctgprojects@alc.org.au or call 9689 4467. Visit https://alc.org.au/nsw-capo/ for more information.
If you can't attend one of these workshops, you can fill out an online survey (check back here soon), or email us at ctgprojects@alc.org.au with your ideas.
