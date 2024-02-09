The Macleay Argus
Column

The return of the Gladstone Table Centre; remembering WWI servicemen

By Columnist Phil Lee Oam
Updated February 9 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 3:00pm
Geoff and Margaret Saul (left) with the Gladstone Table Centre. On the right are the late Moira Hodgson of MRHS (holding the table centre) and Geoffs sister Mrs Winsome Richards. Picture: File / Macleay Argus
Geoff and Margaret Saul (left) with the Gladstone Table Centre. On the right are the late Moira Hodgson of MRHS (holding the table centre) and Geoffs sister Mrs Winsome Richards. Picture: File / Macleay Argus

A tablecloth lovingly embroidered with the names of 48 World War 1 servicemen from Gladstone was lost for almost a century before being returned to the Macleay.

