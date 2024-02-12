Kempsey picked for community program on solving local issues

The Macleay Valley has been selected for the first Ready Communities program focused on solving local issues.
The free community events will begin over a week in Kempsey starting Monday, February 26, with a spotlight on housing; youth futures; CBD activation; creative industries and agricultural communities.
Kick starting the program is a screening of 'Our Spaces', which considers different way to use our living spaces to alleviate the housing crisis, will be held at Majestic Cinemas in Kempsey.
The project was founded in 2023 by Kerry Grace and Dr. Chad Renando with the dream of helping people to solve problems and generate opportunities that are relevant to their local community.
The founding partners say this is done through a common-sense, community led approach with resources, tools and outcomes that stay in the community long after the program.
"There are so many positive opportunities to explore across the Macleay Valley and over ten months this program will complement councils exiting initiatives; to draw out a range of ideas and support them to come to life," said CEO Kerry Grace.
"We will be working with the Ready Communities team to support to their local initiatives across CBD activation, agriculture and food, youth pathways, housing and creative industries."
The initiative supported by Evolve Network, Rural Economies Centre of Excellence at University of Southern Queensland, and GEN Australia.
The program will then run for 10-months and includes the national Social Impact in the Regions conference which will bring around 300 people to Kempsey between September 4-6.
"The Ready Macleay Program will culminate with this important national event," said Ms Grace.
For more information and to book your spot contact kgrace@evolvenetwork.com.au or visit www.socialimpactintheregions.com.au
