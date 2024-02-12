Gallery | all the action from the 2024 Trial Bay Triathlon

Hamish Longmuir and Georgia Ensbey have taken out the Trial Bay Triathlon in their respective divisions during a tightly contested race.
Hamish Longmuir was crowned the overall winner in the triathlon with a time of 01:17:19. He was closely followed by Nathan Stewart who crossed the line in 01:18:32, with Lyall Smyth placing third in a time of 01:19:40.
Georgia Ensbey came first in the women's category and 12th overall, finishing the triathlon in 01:26:05, while Melanie Silvester came second with a time of 01:34:14, and Emma Sewell finished third in a time of 01:34:28.
Trial Bay Triathlon organiser Nicola Farquhar said the event was a great success.
"I think we had more than 550 competitors, which was great to see," she said.
While wet weather was predicted for the weekend, the Trial Bay Triathlon went ahead as planned in ideal conditions.
"It rained before and after the event, but during the races the weather was great," Farquhar said.
Farquhar said the Mid North Coast was well represented in the event.
"We are part of the NSW Triathlon interclub series, so there were a whole bunch of clubs from Port Macquarie, Coffs Habour, Yamba, Byron Bay and Tweed competing in the triathlon.
"They were all there competing for points in the series and they were very dominant."
The Milo Mini Triathlon was held on Saturday, February 10, with Hamish Granfield coming first in a time of 00:17:01, closely followed by Sanne Nina Little and Hamish Davies.
