Lance Fletcher returned as Football Mid North Coast chairman

THERE are three new faces on the Football Mid North Coast board of directors.
This follows the annual meeting held last Sunday.
Dane Seymour from Wauchope, Luke Foley from Port Macquarie and Jane Lynch from Old Bar join current members Rachael Bax, Lauren Noble, David Goldstein, Greg Bell and Lance Fletcher, who is the chairman.
Mr Fletcher, from Failford, was returned unopposed as chairman, continuing his association with the code that stretches back 47 years.
Football Mid North Coast welcomed a new general manager, Phil Beale, late last year.
Mr Beale replaced Bruce Potter, who resigned due to health reasons.
Mr Beale has an extensive background in football in the UK.
He moved to Port Macquarie with his family in 2022.
"Phil's doing a rip snorter of a job,'' Mr Fletcher said.
He added improving facilities in the zone will be a priority for the board in the next 12 months.
