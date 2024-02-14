Police appeal to locate missing man last seen in Yarrahapinni

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Mid North Coast.
Jason Bowman, 49, was last seen at a home on Browns Road, Yarrahapinni, north of Kempsey, about 9pm on Sunday 11 February 2024.
After being unable to be located or contacted since Sunday, Mr Bowman was reported missing and officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.
Mr Bowman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 175 to 180cm tall, with short brown hair, unshaven and with blue/grey eyes.
He is known to utilise public transport and frequents the Armidale, Stuarts Point, Iluka and Sydney areas.
Anyone with information into Mr Bowman's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
