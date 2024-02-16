The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Akubra CFO reflects on the past 27 years in the lead up to retiring

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 19 2024 - 11:35am, first published February 17 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roy is proud to hang Akubra's values on his office wall; honesty, fairness, quality and curiousity. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.
Roy is proud to hang Akubra's values on his office wall; honesty, fairness, quality and curiousity. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.

Roy Wilkinson says he is 'quietly proud' that he has spent his entire working life with Akubra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.