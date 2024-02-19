Gallery | players showcase skills at Crescent Head Rugby 7's tournament

Hundreds of rugby union players braved the sweltering heat on the weekend (February 17-18) for the annual Crescent Head Rugby 7's tournament.
Organised by the Kempsey Cannonballs, the competition has become a traditional opener for most clubs on the coast with strong men's and women's competitions played again this year.
The exciting rugby union format consistently attracts hundreds of quality players from across the state to Crescent Head for the two-day event.
The pool structured tournament ensured each team played at least three matches, with the top team from each pool advancing to contest for the top prize.
Mid North Coast Rugby Clubs delivered a strong performance on the weekend, with the Kempsey Cannonballs making the quarter finals.
Sydney Phoenix were victorious in the men's cup final, while Nelson Bay took out the women's competition.
Meanwhile, Dorrigo Rangers Rugby Club won the men's plate.
Macleay Argus photographer Penny Tamblyn ventured down to the grounds to capture some of the exciting action.
Check out all the highlights in the gallery above.
