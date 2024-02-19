Group 2 defeats Group 3 by 2 points in representative rugby league game

NORTH Coast selectors have named a 20 strong squad for the Country Rugby League Championship clash against Northern Rivers Titans to be played at Port Macquarie on Sunday, March 3.
This follows the Group Three/Group Two representative trial at Port, won 28-26 by Group Two.
The Bulldogs squad is split evenly between the groups, with 10 from each.
The squad is: Toby McIntosh, Jye Boehm, Sione Fangupo, Sam Watts, Emmanuel Solie, Shane Davis Caldwell, Tyrone Roberts Davis, Matt Hyland, Mitch Collins, Koby Smith, Kyran Bubb, Hughie Stanley, Richie Roberts, Ethan Thompson, Jackson Mullen, Jackson Gisinger, Bailey Sinclair, Simon Wise, Paul Bell, Jesse Douglas.
Adam McMurray from Kempsey will be the coach.
"We had a kick at goal to level the scores after fulltime, but it just missed,'' Group Three captain-coach Mitch Collins said of the representative trial.
Collins said poor ball control cost his side.
"We were up 22-10 but we only completed at about 20 per cent in the second half. For about 20 minutes after halftime I don't think we completed one set,'' Collins said.
He said prop Jackson Mullen from Wingham toiled hard in steamy conditions to seal his place in the North Coast squad. Winger Simon Wise from Old Bar terrorised the Group Two defence with strong kick returns and also gained a spot in the divisional squad.
Veteran Wauchope centre Sam Watts turned back time to run in three tries and Collins said co-centre Trae Clark from Taree City was another standout.
"Trae was unlucky to miss out on the North Coast side, but one of their centres was very good,'' Collins said.
The North Coast squad will have three training sessions before the clash against Northern Rivers.
Collins said unlike the last couple of seasons, there's genuine interest to play in the Country Championships from both groups.
"Everyone seem to have bought into it,'' he said.
"The players want to train and be there, so it's good.''
Collins also enjoyed the role as Group Three captain-coach.
"I'll go around again with it if they want me,'' he said.
He said it was a hot day and questioned why the match wasn't played later in the afternoon or at night.
"There was a bit of a breeze so that helped a bit, but it was bloody hot,'' he said.
North Coast Bulldogs had a strong 20-4 win over Newcastle-Maitland Region Knights in the Laurie Daley (under 18) game played earlier in the day, scoring three tries to one.
However, Newcastle won the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) 38-14 after leading 12-6 at the break.
The Bulldogs 16s and 18s head to the Central Coast to play the Central Coast Roosters in round four matches this weekend.
The last round will be against Northern Rivers Titans on Sunday, March 3 at Port Macquarie.
