The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/History
Column

From Moparrabah to The Domain: the history of Macleay marble

By Columnist Phil Lee Oam
February 22 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrance vestibule to the Art Gallery of New South Wales with the Kempsey marble columns. Picture supplied by the Macleay River Historical Society
The entrance vestibule to the Art Gallery of New South Wales with the Kempsey marble columns. Picture supplied by the Macleay River Historical Society

Marble discovered and mined on the Upper Macleay in the late nineteenth century was of such high quality that it was selected for use in columns in the vestibule of the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.