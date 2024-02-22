Rylah Hopper-Buckland named Sportsperson of the Month

Rylah Hopper-Buckland has been named the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for February.
At the NSW Country Surf Life Saving Club Championships in Warilla, Rylah's talent shone as he clinched second place in the Surf Swim and third place in the Ironperson series.
His success continued at the Coffs Harbour Summer Carnival, where he dominated his swimming events with eight first-place finishes.
In the Mid North Coast Branch Surf Life Saving Championships, Rylah continued to impress, winning first place in the Surf Swim, board race, and the Ironperson series.
He also stood out at the school swimming carnival, breaking six school records and earning the title of Senior Boy Champion.
Rylah's success extended to the NSW Country Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park, where he reached the finals in five events.
Despite the tough competition, Rylah said he enjoyed his first time at the championships.
"It was a very tough competition, but it was really good and a pretty fun experience," he said.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in March 2024 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
