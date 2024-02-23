Why our newsfeeds and newsrooms are so Swift-saturated

If you think your newsfeed has been Taylor Swift saturated, try being in an office with two self-proclaimed Swifties.
For weeks now I have been bombarded with upcoming album theories, concert predictions, obscure costume ideas, bead shortages for friendship bracelets and questionable proclamations about my colleagues' favourite artist.
It's safe to say I've heard all I need to hear about Taylor Swift. I would almost argue that I've heard too much!
The award-winning American artist touched down in Australia earlier this month as part of her Eras Tour, performing her biggest concert ever at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
This week, she'll be performing in Sydney at the Accor Stadium, which my fellow journalists Mardi Borg and Abi Kirkland will be attending.
I don't dislike Taylor Swift.
But the discussions before work, before morning meetings, during lunchtime, after work and while I'm walking to my car have made me a bit sick of her.
Even when I'm not in the office, I hear her talked about on the radio, in adjourned court rooms, on sports fields.
I see article after article, social media videos of tear-stained concert goers, and a television broadcast of reporters submerged in a sea of brightly coloured costumes.
It's hard not to listen in.
The megastar's three days in Melbourne gave the city a $174 million boost in spending.
Her tour has been estimated to inject $405 million into the Australian economy.
This is a historic moment, not just for Taylor Swift fans, but for Australia as well.
Even during a cost of living crisis, fans are willing to spend big bucks to support their favourite artist.
Australians' love our live music and it's a shame that we're seeing that love shine through with an international artist while our local music festivals face the axe.
Perhaps all these countless conversations are necessary.
To see this boost to the Australian economy is phenomenal and despite my best efforts, the impact of the tour can't be ignored.
I may not love our Swift-saturated newsfeeds, but I can't deny we're bearing witness to something very special.
The Love Story between Taylor Swift and her Australian fans is something to be celebrated- and something we can hopefully see in future touring acts.
Emily Walker
Journalist
