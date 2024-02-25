Akubra appoints new CEO under Tattarang group

Akubra has appointed Natalie Culina as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) under new owners, the Tattarang group.
International marketing and retail executive,Ms Culina, joins Akubra from Australian furniture retail chain Coco Republic where she was most recently Global Director of brand and marketing.
Tattarang Chief Executive Officer John Hartman said Ms Culina was the right person to take Akubra to the next level.
"We know the task ahead includes protecting and enhancing this company's amazing legacy," Mr Hartman said.
"Natalie is an executive with the right blend of business intellect and creativity that will set her up for success in this new role.
"She is very entrepreneurial in the way she approaches business and we know she is ready to roll up her sleeves and find solutions across all areas of the business.
"Her passion and her enthusiasm shines through and we really look forward to welcoming her into the Tattarang family."
Ms Culina said Akubra embodied the essence of the Australian spirit, resilience and adventure.
"At the heart of Akubra's heritage lies a commitment to handcrafting its products in Australia from the best materials, representing an enduring quality and utilitarian style that transcends the ages," she said.
"These attributes land Akubra in a league of its own. The way an Akubra hat translates into many different walks of life stylistically yet remains true to its authentic relevance is incredibly special.
"What lies ahead is a very exciting journey to be part of with the Tattarang team, having seen their success in recent years reinvigorating and growing R.M.Williams.
"I am looking forward to fully immersing myself into the business, meeting the people who have shaped Akubra's history and have carried it to its present day.
"The future of Akubra will be built upon respecting the brand's genesis, building on the shoulders of its history, coupled with a contemporary forward vision reaching new markets."
Ms Culina says she is eager to learn how an Akubra hat is brought to life and how Tattarang can continue to honour the future of Australian manufacturing for Akubra products."
Andrew and Nicola Forrest purchased Akubra in November 2023 from the Keir family.
Akubra traces its history back 148 years, manufacturing at the Kempsey factory since 1972.
The company continues to be a major employer for Kempsey Shire with about 120 team members.
