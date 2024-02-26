The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

59th anniversary of the Freedom Riders visit to Kempsey

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 26 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff from Learning the Macleay, Dalaigur and Scribbly Gum Pre School, Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation, Uncle Fred Kelly and Auntie Sharon Kelly. Picture supplied/ Learning the Macleay.
Staff from Learning the Macleay, Dalaigur and Scribbly Gum Pre School, Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation, Uncle Fred Kelly and Auntie Sharon Kelly. Picture supplied/ Learning the Macleay.

The 59th anniversary of the Freedom Riders visiting Kempsey to ask for Aboriginal people's right to use the public pool has been commemorated by community members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.