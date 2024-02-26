59th anniversary of the Freedom Riders visit to Kempsey

The 59th anniversary of the Freedom Riders visiting Kempsey to ask for Aboriginal people's right to use the public pool has been commemorated by community members.
Students from the University of Sydney, lead by then student activist Charles Perkins, made up the Freedom Riders who left Sydney on February 12, 1965, to embark on a 3,200km journey through New South Wales to study Aboriginal living conditions and the segregation that was prevalent at the time across the state.
It was on Thursday 24 February, 1965, that the Freedom Riders visited Kempsey.
Charles Perkins met with the Mayor and councillors to ask that Aboriginal children be granted access to the pool.
At that time Aboriginal young people were only allowed into the pool as a part of their school activities and in school hours. Aboriginal adults were not allowed in the pool at all.
When this request was refused, Charles Perkins took twelve Aboriginal young people to the pool and demanded that they be admitted.
The manager of the pool at the time also refused, stating that he was enforcing council regulations.
In May that same year, Kempsey Municipal Council voted to lift the ban to allow Aboriginal people unrestricted use of the pool as a result of the Freedom Riders actions.
"I would like to say 'marrungbu' (thank you) to Dr. Charlie Perkins for the deadly work he undertook for First Nation's people in fighting for our rights and for our recognition," Auntie Vicki Taylor from Dalaigur and Scribbly Gum Pre School said.
"What he did for us here in Kempsey will always be appreciated."
Auntie Vicki Taylor attended the anniversary at the memorial adjacent to the Kempsey pool on Monday, February 26.
"This is the 59th anniversary of the movement to create change in how our people are treated," Uncle Fred Kelly, Chairperson for Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service said.
"By acknowledging past injustices, we are providing social and emotional wellbeing for our community."
2025 will see the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders coming to Kempsey and a committee made up of local community members is being formed in preparation.
The role of the committee will be to investigate an update the current memorial and to plan the anniversary event.
If you would like to have an input into these plans, or would like to join the committee, please contact the Learning the Macleay team on 0481 587 068.
