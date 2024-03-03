The Macleay Argus
Weather cuts short Rovers' game ahead of Two Rivers preliminary finals

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated March 4 2024 - 10:37am, first published 10:36am
Pictures by Penny Tamblyn

Wet weather conditions got in the way of teams preparing to battle it out for their spot in the Two Rivers Cricket First Grade competition's preliminary finals.

