Weather cuts short Rovers' game ahead of Two Rivers preliminary finals

Wet weather conditions got in the way of teams preparing to battle it out for their spot in the Two Rivers Cricket First Grade competition's preliminary finals.
Port City Leagues and the Rovers Cricket Club were meant to face off to determine their place in the preliminary final at Oxley Oval on Saturday, March 3.
But thunderstorms and wet weather led the game to be abandoned, meaning whoever was next in this season's latter progressed to the next game.
"It was too much rain so we couldn't get back on," Port City Leagues cricket club captain Lee Price said.
"If it wasn't for the rain on the weekend against the Rovers, we probably would have lost that game because we were in a worse spot."
The home team had won the coin toss to bat first with the team scoring 62 runs.
Rovers put up a strong front with bowlers Dan Wade and Matthew Scott showing their experience before rain cut the game short.
"It was just poor shot selection, a few decisions didn't go our way," Price said.
"That's cricket sometimes.
"Sometimes it's not your day... but we haven't had too many days like that all year so we've been pretty lucky."
Wauchope RSL and the Macquarie Hotel cricket club who are at the top of the ladder this season, already had their place in the preliminary final secure when their match was also abandoned.
As Port City Leagues was placed third on the ladder, they will be playing against Wauchope to secure their spot in the grand final.
Rovers cricket captain Jackson Korn said that up until the rain, the team played the best they had all year.
"It was a good way to go out," he said.
""I'd say we were on top when the rain came in but its just the way the cookie crumbles unfortunately."
Price said he was feeling good going into the preliminary final against Wauchope.
"We're feeling pretty good," Price said.
"We've got a full strength team...we've got a good young side with a mixture of a few older blokes."
Price said that the team has had a few inconsistencies throughout the season, but hopes for a strong first four batters with the middle order stepping up.
"Fingers crossed we can put it all together against Wauchope and get to the Grand Final."
