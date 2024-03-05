Neigh-bourhood facility Macleay Valley Equestrian Centre hits the market

A beloved horse facility located just outside of Kempsey is up for sale.
For years, Macleay Valley Equestrian Centre has hosted trainers, riders and overall horse lovers with it's training facilities.
But the time has come for owner Lucy Mostert to sell the Hampden Hall property as she prepares to move to Canberra to be closer to her one-year-old grandson.
"[I'm] very sad to leave," she said.
"People have been able to come and hire it because it's the only cross country course on the Mid North Coast that you can hire privately
"People were... happy to travel just to spend an hour on the course."'
The land has had trainers like Olympian Rebel Morrow travel from Queensland to train locals and has been the grounds for breeding two critically endangered horse breeds; the Lipizzaner and Akhal-Teke.
The property has been used for agistment which means horse owners would pay to keep their horse on the land.
The 33 acre property comes with a house, five acre Cross Country Training Course, water jump complex, multiple stables, a number of foal safe paddocks and an all weather Olympic Dressage sand arena.
"The indoor arena means someone can ride all year round," Mrs Mostert said.
"And it's at least 10 degrees cooler through summer.
"A lot of people through the Mid North Coast don't even ride through summer because the heat is too much."
Mrs Mostert and her husband, Dr Deon Mostert have put in extensive work to not just have an effective equestrian facility but have also put considerable effort to improve the presentation of the property with landscaping.
Elders Real Estate agent Jenny Magill who is selling the property said that inter-state inquiry has been incredible.
"There's quite a few people looking for a [horse friendly] property like that to relocate to our coast which is interesting," she said.
"I think it's because of the clientele here and the fact that we are so close to Sydney.
"There is potential there for a horse-stay halfway up."
The property price guide is currently set at $1,350,000 to $1,375,000
"The sand arena is an Olympic arena and a very expensive one- all completely council approved," Ms Magill said.
"It's very hard to get that type of infrastructure on properties these days.
"[Mrs Mostert has] put a lot of sweat and tears into the property honestly."
Macleay Valley Equestrian Centre is not being sold as a business but Mrs Mostert is happy to handover the social media, website and contacts to the new owners if they wish to continue to run the centre.
Mrs Mostert said she hopes the new owners are able to continue the centre and allow for agistment.
"People are desperate to keep coming and hopefully the new owners would do that," she said.
More information can be found on the Elders Real Estate.
