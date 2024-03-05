The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Neigh-bourhood facility Macleay Valley Equestrian Centre hits the market

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
March 5 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner Lucy Mostert has put the Macleay Valley Equestrian Centre on the market as she prepares to move to Canberra. Pictures supplied
Owner Lucy Mostert has put the Macleay Valley Equestrian Centre on the market as she prepares to move to Canberra. Pictures supplied

A beloved horse facility located just outside of Kempsey is up for sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.