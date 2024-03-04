The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Return of the Flood Risk Management Group

By Staff Reporters
March 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crescent Head's Beranghi Road flooded over in 2022. Picture supplied / Damian and Laura Whitehead
Crescent Head's Beranghi Road flooded over in 2022. Picture supplied / Damian and Laura Whitehead

A local Flood Risk Management Reference Group has been reestablished, with community representatives recently approved by council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.