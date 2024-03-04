Return of the Flood Risk Management Group

A local Flood Risk Management Reference Group has been reestablished, with community representatives recently approved by council.
Residents of the Kempsey Shire community were encouraged to apply for a new Flood Risk Management Group through an open expression of interest process in November 2023.
Council received 17 applications, of which 10 were selected using assessment criteria such as relevance/experience, commitment/awareness, local knowledge, diversity of representation and communication/collaboration.
The approved applicants include representatives from the NSW SES, NSW Reconstruction Authority, NSW Department of Planning and Environment and Save Our Macleay River, as well as selection of farmers and landholders in the Lower Macleay area.
The group will be an important part of the community consultation for the Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Study, including assessing options to reduce the impact of flooding in the lower part of the catchment.
There will also be other ways for the community to contribute to the process, including a survey on Your Say Macleay, and through a series of community workshops.
In 2019 Council prepared a flood study for the Lower Macleay, which was updated in 2023 to reflect some changes to Australian rainfall and runoff.
Council is currently creating a Flood Risk Management Study and Plan which identifies key actions to reduce flood risk for further investigation and implementation under the Flood Risk Management Program.
The Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Study and Plan has been initiated with the key objectives to:
Council says the re-establishment of the Flood Risk Management Reference Group will provide valuable input into the future flood risk management of the shire, and promote better collaboration with landowners, state agencies, council and staff around issues connected to flooding.
