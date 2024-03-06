New community centre to strengthen bonds and support networks in Kempsey

A new community centre, focused on fostering connection and providing vital support services to residents, has opened its doors in West Kempsey.
Funded by the NSW Government, the centre is a collaborative effort between Community Housing Limited (CHL), local partners, Aboriginal Elders and the Kempsey community.
The centre's official opening on Wednesday, March 6, commenced with a traditional Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony and water ceremony conducted by local elders Uncle Bob Smith, Aunty Connie and Uncle John Kelly
NSW Minister for Housing Rose Jackson, Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville, Member for Oxley Michael Kemp, Aboriginal Elders, community members, and CHL staff were among the attendees.
Uncle Bob said it was important to have a community hub in West Kempsey that residents can make their own.
"What comes out of this place is fully endorsed by the community," he said. "The centre gives us a voice and allows us to respectfully discuss issues affecting our community.
"It's also designed to be culturally safe for people. A lot of people in the community can have a connection with this place."
The centre offers a range of programs, including a tenant employment program, health and wellbeing initiatives, and an Alcohol and Other Drugs (AoD) counselling service, all aimed at empowering and supporting the local community.
Community Housing Limited NSW Manager, Megan Davidson, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the centre's establishment.
"This centre has been built because the community wanted it and this has been very much driven by the Dunghutti Elders and the local community in partnership with Community Housing Limited," she said.
"We've been supported by the NSW government with funding so we could upgrade the building, which has been fantastic.
"Going forward, any of the programs that we hold a this centre will be in partnership with the local community."
Minister Jackson praised the community's advocacy for the centre.
"The community advocated for a community centre in West Kempsey, and the government listened to those concerns and provided funding to get this centre off the ground," she said.
"The partnership between the Neighbourhood Centre, community housing providers and Aboriginal controlled organisations was very important during the process of this development.
"It's been a pleasure to attend the opening and hear how it will help the community going forward."
