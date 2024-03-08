Kempsey Shire women celebrate inclusion on International Women's Day

International Women's Day saw Kempsey Shire students, teachers, community role models and Elders come together to celebrate connection, inclusion and the strength of women.
On Friday, March 8, National Aboriginal Sporting Academy (NASCA) hosted an International Women's Day event at Dunghutti Elders Council in South Kempsey alongside Kempsey High School and Melville High School.
"It's a wonderful way to celebrate women across the Macleay...as young as our high school girls through to women and past students in our community, and then our Elders," Senior Leader Community Engagement Melville High School, Kayla White said.
With this year's theme being 'Inspire Inclusion', Ms White said the event was a good way to get everyone to come together and celebrate being women.
NASCA Chief Executive Officer, Alison Bentick, travelled from Sydney to attend the event as a guest speaker.
"As I commemorate International Women's Day I think it's important that we reaffirm our commitment to our young women and also women in general and always allow a platform for our voices to be heard, and the contributions that we make to society in so many ways, whether it's in the family home or in the community, in the school, in work," she said.
Ms Benntick acknowledged the women around the world that aren't given the opportunity of education, and expressed pride in the young women in the room.
"There are countless women worldwide that aren't entitled to an education and that's denying them the right to participate fully in society...and that's a very sad scene not to have a woman at the table," she said.
"I know that sometimes high school can be difficult and it's some of those responsibilities you have at home and at school, and our team are here to help and support you to be the best version that you can be in the future."
Ms Bentick encouraged the students to not only look forward, but to look back at all the strong women paving the way before them.
"Let's continue to work together and break those barriers in whatever space we're working in," she said. "Let's not hold women back, let's elevate them, platform them and let them be heard because [women] have a lot to offer."
Kempsey-born Simone Smith spoke to the girls about being proud of who they are.
Ms Smith is a Rugby League representative for Australian and Indigenous All Stars, but says she is most proud of her identity as an Indigenous woman.
"There are two things I wouldn't change; being a woman and being Aboriginal," said Ms Smith.
"I think we don't give ourselves enough credit as women. The things we do every day, it's uplifting."
Ms Smith encouraged the young women to consider how they want to make a positive impact in their community.
"There's no right or wrong about what you want to do in your life, everyone has different interests...it's just doing something that makes you the best version of yourself."
