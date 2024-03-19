The Macleay Argus
Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club rides high at Surfboat State Titles

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 20 2024 - 10:10am, first published March 19 2024 - 1:38pm
Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club 200 men's crew came first at the Surfboat State Titles. Picture supplied
The Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club recently made a splash at the Surfboat State Titles at Sydney's Manly Beach, with the 200 men's crew claiming gold and the 240 men's crew claiming bronze.

