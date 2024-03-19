Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club rides high at Surfboat State Titles

The Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club recently made a splash at the Surfboat State Titles at Sydney's Manly Beach, with the 200 men's crew claiming gold and the 240 men's crew claiming bronze.
Kempsey-Crescent Head men's open reserves also put in a strong performance, coming seventh out of 42 teams.
Andi Kennedy, a junior member of the Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club, competed with the Coffs Harbour team and achieved bronze in the under-19 female division.
Kempsey-Crescent Head reserves sweep, James Megaloconomos, said it was a "very successful" weekend for the club.
"It was a good weekend, the conditions suited us and we were very pleased with the results," he said.
"It's good for a small club to be able to compete with the bigger clubs and come away with good results."
Despite challenges, such as Megaloconomos not being able to sweep for the 200 men's crew, the team adapted well and secured first place with a fill-in sweep, ahead of South Maroubra and Woolgooga.
"We had to get a fill-in sweep, and the team did really well in choppy conditions to get the win," he said.
"The 240 men's crew also rode really well, the competition was quite strong, but we were really happy with how the team went."
Megaloconomos said he was pleased with how the reserves went when faced with formidable opponents.
The Surfboat State Titles provided an exciting platform for surfboat crews from across the state to showcase their skills and hard work.
This year saw a significant increase in competitor numbers, with almost 250 crews participating across all age divisions, including Masters.
Looking ahead, Megaloconomos said he was optimistic about the team's prospects at the upcoming Australian titles.
"We are very happy with the club's performance on the weekend... I think it's a positive sign for good things to come at the Australian titles."
