Councillors support building height restrictions in South West Rocks

Kempsey Shire Council has moved to amend the Kempsey Local Environment Plan (KLEP) and introduce a building height restriction for new developments at South West Rocks.
Councillors moved a motion at the March 19 Ordinary Council Meeting to place a 8.5 metre building height restriction in most locations in the coastal town.
Councillor Alexandra Wyatt said the building height restriction is "not anti-development".
"We want liveable and sustainable development at South West Rocks," she said. "This is a robust plan that is for the people and by the people."
Councillor Dean Saul raised a question of whether introducing a building height restriction will limit development of the town and its growth.
Director Operations and Planning Michael Jackson said this will "place limitations", but developers can put forward planning proposals to vary buildings heights which will then need to be approved by the council before proceeding.
General manager Craig Milburn said consultation with the community confirmed many residents do not want to see high-rise development at South West Rocks.
"[This amendment to the KLEP] will help developers get a clear view of what they can do at South West Rocks," he said.
Councillor Scott Butterfield said he was "stuck in the middle" on whether he was for or against amending the KLEP and introducing height restrictions.
"I think that if we're too hard on height limits then we won't be attracting development or jobs," he said.
Councillor Anthony Patterson spoke against the motion.
"In the future we will need to have more vertical development and a restriction won't help," he said.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (formerly the Department of Planning and Environment) has not authorised the council to be the local plan-making authority in this matter, therefore the Department will undertake a final review of the proposal before determining whether to make the proposed KLEP 2013 amendment.
The council will now need to send the proposed building heights to the Minister for adoption.
The NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure will make the final decision regarding the KLEP amendment.
The motion to endorse the amendment to the KLEP 2013, request that the Minister's delegate of the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure finalise and make the plan and request the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure notify the plan on the NSW Legislation webpage upon the making of the Kempsey Local Environmental Plan 2013 amendment.
