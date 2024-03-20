Kempsey Shire Council compiles list of 'high priority' roads to be sealed

Kempsey Shire Council has compiled a revised list of roads in-need of sealing works at its March Ordinary Council Meeting.
The council also adopted a new Road Safety Strategy which aims to drastically reduce fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.
In response to community requests, Kempsey Shire Council staff have reassessed the list of priority roads to be sealed, using a road safety risk assessment approach, including flood immunity, current and forecasted population growth, and strategic location.
The new list of road sealing priorities is as follows:
Councillor Anthony Patterson said he believes all roads in the Kempsey Shire should be sealed.
"We must have a priority list and look at the necessity, the needs and the development of that area," he said.
"The priority [of these roads] needed to be re-looked at."
Councillor Dean Saul said the safety of roads in the shire is a "high priority" for the council and the community.
Some concerns were raised by councillors regarding funding for the sealing works.
Created in collaboration with Transport for NSW, Kempsey Shire Councils' Road Safety Strategy 2024-34 lays out a series of actions designed to significantly enhance road safety and infrastructure.
Kempsey Shire Mayor, Leo Hauville, celebrated this key moment in ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all who travel within Kempsey Shire.
"These decisions are about more than just infrastructure, this is about building a safer future for Kempsey Shire," he said.
"We are aiming to cut road deaths by half and reduce serious injuries by 30 per cent by 2030. From 2017 to 2021 our community suffered 107 serious injuries and 14 fatalities from road incidents in Kempsey Shire. Reducing road fatalities and serious injuries by such significant margins is not just a goal, it's a necessity."
"Council's adoption of this strategy and road sealing prioritisation marks a collaborative approach to improve road safety and infrastructure, supported by the potential for external funding for these initiatives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.