What's biting: weekend forecast is looking good for anglers

The weather this past week hasn't been favourable for anglers, but the weekend forecast is looking great. So, get your fishing gear ready and head out for a fish this coming weekend.
Down south in the Camden Haven region, best of the reports have come from fishing in the river for luderick, Henry Kendall and the northern breakwall has produced the best catches.
Off the rocks, Point Perpendicular produced a few tuna last weekend and I'm sure there will be a few more fish about as we head into the cooler months.
For fishing on the beaches, there are plenty of school sized mulloway around Lake Cathie and Grants Beach which are both fishing consistently well, but this weekend's full moon should produce a few larger fish.
Offshore, some nice cobia and the odd long tail tuna have also been found further south off Crowdy Head, while wider out the FAD is still holding some reasonable mahi mahi but I would expect the season to end shortly.
In the Hastings River area, a few reasonably sized luderick were caught. this week, with the ocean end of the southern breakwall seeing the more consistent action.
Cabbage and weed seem to be achieving better results.
The odd bream was also caught off the local wharfs, with evening sessions using either strip bait or gut baits resulting in some nice fish.
On the flathead front, results have been a little mixed, with some days seeing reasonable levels of action, and others seeing bites hard to come by. Persistence seems to be the key.
Off the beaches, there are good numbers of bream and tailor about, although with the large swell during the past few weeks has made fishing the more exposed locations difficult.
If the swell lies down this weekend, the moon and tides are optimum for a beach mulloway expedition.
The southern end of the Lighthouse, North Shore Beach and Miners Beach would all be worth prospecting.
Offshore, was a little quiet this week with terrible conditions to head to sea.
This weekend the weather forecast seems more reasonable, and we should see some more mackerel action.
Further north in the Macleay River region, bream numbers remain excellent with best reports coming from those fishing lures during the day around rocky ledges in the river.
Offshore action is still firing with Grassy Head and Hat Head providing a consistent number of spotted and spanish mackerel for the anglers who managed to catch live bait.
Snapper will be well worth chasing over the weekend as well on both bait and plastics, particularly from the inshore reefs.
The South West Rocks FAD has gone missing and is probably floating down the NSW coast. Hopefully it will be replaced before the end of the mahi mahi season.
