Swimming sensation Matilda Buchholz named Sportsperson of the Month

Young swimming sensation Matilda Buchholz has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for March.
At the Macleay swimming carnival, The nine-year-old qualified to swim for the Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Lower North Coast in an impressive array of events.
The events included the 100m Open Age Freestyle, 10-year-old 50m freestyle, junior girls 50m breaststroke, junior girls 50m backstroke, junior girls 50m butterfly, and junior girls 200m individual medley.
She also broke Macleay PSSA records in several events.
Her success continued at the North Coast PSSA swimming carnival, where she qualified for multiple events, including the open age 100m freestyle, 10-year-old 50m freestyle, junior girls 50m Breastroke, junior girls 50m Backstroke, junior girls 50m butterfly, junior girls 200m, Individual Medley and the Small Schools Relay.
Matilda's prowess in the pool was further highlighted as she broke LNC records in the 10-year-old freestyle, junior backstroke, junior butterfly, and junior individual medley events.
Matilda's achievements reached new heights at the NSW Country Swimming Championship, where she dominated the competition.
She claimed first place in the finals of the nine-year-old girls breaststroke, freestyle, 50m butterfly, and 100m freestyle events.
She also secured second place in the nine-year-old girls backstroke final, third in the junior girls 200m individual medley, and fourth in the junior girls butterfly final.
Matilda said she was "really happy" with her recent swimming achievements.
"I'm really proud of myself," she said. "I love swimming, it relaxes me, and I like to push myself to always do my best."
Gladstone Public School teaching principal Rebecca Smith commended Matilda for her sportsmanship and team spirit, highlighting her role as a great role model for her peers.
"She is a great role model and has used her team spirit and supportive nature, along with her experience, to support the small school relay team who have qualified to swim at the North Coast PSSA Swimming in Casino later this term," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.