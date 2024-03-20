March4NETs raising awareness and funds for neuroendocrine cancer care and research

The March4NETs event encourages participants to walk, run, or ride to complete distances of 30km, 50km, or 100km, symbolising the journey many NET patients undergo from diagnosis to treatment. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In a significant move towards supporting healthcare initiatives, the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) has partnered with NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia (NECA) to sponsor the inaugural March4NETs event.

This collaborative effort aims to raise awareness and essential funds for individuals living with neuroendocrine tumours (NETs), a group of uncommon cancers affecting the neuroendocrine cells found throughout the body.

As neuroendocrine cells are responsible for hormonal changes within the body, diagnosing neuroendocrine cancer can often come at a later stage compared to other cancers. Neuroendocrine cancer can also present symptoms shared with other conditions, like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastritis, asthma, or menopause, which can lead to misdiagnosis.

NETs are known for their varied patient experiences, making awareness and education crucial. Due to their rarity and the nonspecific nature of their symptoms, NETs often lead to misdiagnosis and delayed treatment, exacerbating patient struggles. Financial toxicity through unnecessary medical visits and multiple HCP visits is sadly also a common occurance for NET patients.

The March4NETs event, scheduled throughout March, encourages participants to walk, run, or ride to complete distances of 30km, 50km, or 100km, symbolising the journey many NET patients undergo from diagnosis to treatment.

Craig de Laine, CEO of AGIG, expressed his organisation's commitment to the cause: "Through our Community Partnerships Program, Australian Gas Infrastructure Group supports the communities where we operate to help make a difference. AGIG is proud to partner with NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia and work together to raise awareness and make a meaningful impact."

The partnership aims to leverage AGIG's extensive network and resources to maximise the event's reach and impact, thereby increasing public understanding and support for NET patients. The funds raised will go directly towards improving patient support services provided by NECA and funding research for better outcomes for those diagnosed with NETs.

Meredith Cummins, CEO of NECA, highlighted the importance of the March4NETs event in supporting the NET community: "NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia is sincerely grateful for AGIG's support. We're thankful to AGIG for being a part of our first March4NETs. It is only with their support that this event is possible. Together, we're teaming up to make a difference for those facing neuroendocrine cancer."

The March4NETs event represents more than just a fundraising initiative; it is a call to action for communities to come together and support those facing the challenges of neuroendocrine cancer. It underscores the importance of community involvement, awareness, and education in tackling rare cancers.

So far, the event has successfully garnered significant attention, with over 150 entrants raising a commendable $69,607 at time of writing. Each participant's effort contributes to a larger collective stride towards a brighter future for NET patients.

As the March4NETs event continues, both AGIG and NECA encourage communities across Australia to join in the movement. Whether by participating, donating, or spreading the word, every action counts towards supporting the NET community and making a difference in the lives of those affected by neuroendocrine cancers.

The March4NETs is not just a fundraising event; it's a beacon of hope and a testament to what can be achieved when communities and corporations come together for a common cause.

