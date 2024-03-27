New beach mobility aids aim to make beaches more accessible

In a bid to enhance beach access for individuals with limited mobility, Kempsey Shire Council and the Macleay Disability Inclusion Group have launched a trial beach wheelchair service.
Two new beach wheelchairs and a beach rollator walker are now available for free day hire at Horseshoe Bay, Hat Head, and Crescent Head holiday parks.
Following a hugely busy summer at the Macleay Valley Coast holiday parks, the trial will kick off on Thursday 20 March 2024 with an online booking system and hiring process being rolled out.
Beach mobility aids will be available for use from Wednesday 27 March 2024, ahead of the Easter holiday period.
This inclusive and collaborative community project demonstrates the commitment of all involved to make a lasting impact on the lives of people living with disabilities in our community.
Lisa Reed, Chairperson of the Macleay Disability Inclusion Group, said the project was a "significant step towards a more inclusive community".
"Access to our beautiful beaches should be a universal right, and we're thrilled to see our collective efforts turning this belief into reality," she said.
Aisha Spokes, Community Development Officer from Kempsey Shire Council echoed these comments.
"The ability to get closer to the water, feel the sand, and experience the beauty of our coastline is not just rejuvenating; it's crucial for overall health and wellbeing."
Support for the initiative has also been extended by Mitchell Gawthorn the Operations Manager of Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks.
"We are delighted to be supporting this initiative and making the wonderful beaches on the Macleay Valley Coast more accessible to those who have restricted mobility," he said.
"Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy our stunning coastal landscapes."
This partnership exemplifies the responsiveness of local organisations to community needs and underscores the transformative power of inclusive initiatives.
The project aims to redefine beach experiences, creating a more accessible and enjoyable coastline for everyone on the Macleay Valley Coast.
Funding from a $14,000 grant from ANZ and the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, secured by Key Community Group, along with a $8,000 contribution from Kempsey Shire Council, has made this initiative possible.
