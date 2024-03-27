The Macleay Argus
New beach mobility aids aim to make beaches more accessible

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated March 27 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 12:00pm
A trial beach wheelchair service has been launched in the Malceay Valley. Picture supplied, Kempsey Shire Council and the Macleay Disability Inclusion Group
In a bid to enhance beach access for individuals with limited mobility, Kempsey Shire Council and the Macleay Disability Inclusion Group have launched a trial beach wheelchair service.

