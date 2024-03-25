Less 'wagging' with self-directed girls program at Kempsey High

Kempsey High School's 'Girls Thursday Project (GTP)' has proven a success in motivating students to show up to class and give back to their community.
Teachers Shanay Eberlein, Natalie Hurlston and Dawn Marsters have been running the weekly program for girls in years eight, nine and 10, as a response to high levels of absentees and a way to engage students.
Ms Eberlein says the main objective is getting out of the traditional schooling context and "into the real world."
Student Ashling Hardy says GTP has been "worthwhile" as she feels more inclined to attend school.
"Last year [in 2023] I only had 10 days where I attended every single class," she said. "This year I've only missed five periods in total."
Ms Hardy says the program has been "really effective" and has improved the well-being of her and the other 14 girls part of the project.
"It stops us girls from wagging and missing class," she said.
"We get to choose our own projects, and we can structure our own learning which I think is really good, because I think the structure of being in mainstream was making us all be over school, but once we get to pick our own learning, and our own subjects...I think that's really good for us."
Ms Hardy says doing something for the community is what motivates her most.
This term her group has chosen the subject of homelessness in hopes of making a difference.
"We're looking at different organisations...creating a brochure to create awareness and we're hopefully, if we get permission and a permit, going to design and build pantries and have food in there so homeless people can take what they need."
The term Mrs Eberlein's group is collaborating with the West Kempsey Community Hub.
Christa Smith, an Aboriginal Health Worker from the Kempsey Hospital, has co-created and co-designed the current program.
"We are currently working on the design of a mural that will be on the exterior back-facing walls of the hub," Ms Eberlein said. " Christa and Njaree Quinlan (a Dunghutti artist) are working with the girls on their design."
Additionally, the girls have been creating smoothie recipes on Thursdays as part of a healthy meal plan.
"We photograph these and will use them as evidence of where they started and their finished product in Week 11," Ms Eberlein said.
"By the end of the term, the girls will all create their own 14-day healthy meal plan. This will be influenced by the creations at the Breakfast Club to create meals and snacks with Christa including traditional foods."
Recently Ms Eberlein brought in Finger Limes. "We cut those open and everyone tried these and liked them. At first glance, the girls were not keen to try this until we opened them and they looked a lot different to how they imagined."
Ms Eberlein says the teachers will be reaching out to businesses and locations in the Macleay for terms two and four with a focus on outdoor learning and "real-world skills" to effectively transition to life, post-school.
"Finding their passions and interests can be tricky for the modern generation as their main interests are their phones and sleeping," Ms Eberlein said.
Just last week the class discussed healthy choices, community facilities, the positives and negatives of social media, drug and alcohol, differences between smoking and vaping and the health implications of both.
"We are in the early days of this program and there are many obstacles we are continually overcoming," Ms Eberlein said. " At the moment building relationships and healthy communication skills are essential building blocks."
TGP have started to discuss and design a uniform for the girls when out in the community and are hoping to source funding.
The girls have advised they would like comfortable materials, such as cotton, but most importantly, that it is different from their school uniform.
