Concerns for future of Crescent Head golf course with potential ring road

Despite strong community support for a 21-year renewal of the Crescent Head Country Club (CHCC) golf course lease, with more than 1200 submissions in favour received, Kempsey Shire Council (KSC) is yet to sign on the dotted line.
The delay is due to a request that council's general manager, Craig Milburn, reports back to councillors on the possibility of ring (through) road, while keeping "a modifed" version of the current six-hole golf course situated on the headland.
The report will cover the positives and negatives of such a road in terms of traffic movements, road and pedestrian safety, car parking, and impacts on the golf course.
Council stated that in considering the potential new road, council staff will speak with the Crescent Head Country Club.
In the meantime, as manager of the golf course, Crescent Head Country Club is concerned about the future of the course.
Country club secretary manager, Colan Ryan says the club fears a link (ring) road will go through the golf course, reducing it in size, resulting in the loss of its PGA accreditation.
"[The ring road] will destroy Australia's only accredited six-hole golf course, damaging a valuable community asset, destroying local businesses and placing jobs at risk," he said.
Mr Ryan says for the past eight years, the club has been promised a new 21-year lease by Kempsey Shire Council, to no avail.
"In the past 12 months the club has spent $700,000 on an irrigation base for the golf course, based on council's support of the project and the new lease," he said.
The golf course site also includes two tennis courts.
"The club has had approval by council to install a new tennis clubhouse and greenkeepers shed. These works were supported by $253,022 NSW State Government Stronger Country Communities Fund and $50,000 contribution from KSC."
Mr Ryan says work on the tennis courts are due to commence this week.
"The club is set to contribute $400,000 to the work based on advice from KSC."
Kempsey Shire Mayor, Leo Hauville, has assured the community that no further action will be taken until the next council meeting.
"Since the meeting [Tuesday, March 19], a rescission motion has been received from three councillors on this item and, as such, the matter will be further considered at the April council meeting. Until that time no action will be taken on the current resolution of council," Mr Hauville said.
"At the March council meeting councillors were presented with a recommendation to enter negotiations with the country club on a 21-year lease of the Crown Land that is the present golf course.
"The possibility of a ring road was not in the staff report and has not been part of any previous resolution of council.
"During the subsequent debate by councillors which followed the rules for decision making, councillors voiced their support for the golf course and the extension to the lease.
"The final resolution included a staff investigation into a ring road through the crown land that includes the golf course. Council wishes to understand the positives and negatives of this idea and particularly if such a road could co-exist with the golf course."
President of Crescent Head Residents and Ratepayers Association (CHRARA), Fred Andrews is calling the investigation into a ring road a "waste of ratepayer funds."
"Councillors and council need to be fully aware the majority of Crescent Head (residents) say no to the through-road and no to any further expansion of the caravan park," Mr Andrews said.
"CHRARA meetings for at least two years have discussed at length the future of the golf course including the through road, with at times as many as 80 members in attendance.
"At all these meetings unanimous support was given to the continuation of the golf course and tennis club as is, with no change to boundaries."
The revised concept plans for the Crescent Head Holiday Park will be publicly exhibited prior to being reported back to council for adoption.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.