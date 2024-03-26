Early visit from the Easter Bunny at Bellbrook's community party

The Easter bunny has made a surprise early visit to Kempsey Shire, hopping over to the Bellbrook Community Hall to make an appearance at the Easter Party.
Over 20 local children and their families were in attendance on Monday, March 25, participating in a range of games and activities.
Children made their own Easter basket, colouring in a design provided by Dunghutti artist Cynthia O'Brien-Younie, before taking on an Easter egg hunt in the grounds surrounding the hall.
The event was delivered in a joint effort between Learning the Macleay and the Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation, aimed at bringing the community together.
The Learning the Macleay Team also took the opportunity to interview some of the attendees, gathering their thoughts on life in Bellbrook; why they live there and how they would like to see Bellbrook and the wider community grow into the future.
"It was fantastic to see a broad cross section of the Bellbrook come together to celebrate Easter and to enjoy an early intake of chocolate," Chonny Shore, Community Connector for Learning the Macleay said.
"Not only did the children and their families have a great time together, but our team also had the opportunity to collect information about Bellbrook life now, and how they would like to see it develop moving forward."
The Learning the Macleay team will be popping up at a range of community events and delivering a series of workshops across the Macleay in the coming months to collect community's views of where they live and how they would like to see the region strengthen in the future.
