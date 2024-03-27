Macleay Valley Rangers aim to build on 2023 success in upcoming season

The Macleay Valley Rangers are gearing up for the upcoming season with high hopes of replicating their success from the 2023 Zone Premier League grand final victory.
After staging a thrilling comeback against Port United in the grand final, the Rangers are looking to carry that winning momentum into the new season.
Rangers coach Jason Coleman said he was confident about the team's premiership chances this year after a promising pre-season, which featured a strong performance at the Nambucca Challenge Cup.
"I think we only lost one game at the Nambucca Cup," Coleman said.
"We've had a really good pre-season; we've had strong numbers turn up to every training session and we're looking really good as a team."
With a mix of experienced players and promising young talent, Coleman said the team is in a strong position.
"We have a few young fellas this year," he said. "The team is looking quite promising, and everyone is still on a high from last year's grand final.
"We're ready to keep that winning momentum going into this year," he said.
Reflecting on last year's success, Coleman said a lot of hard work went into achieving it.
"I thought that last year's success was well-earned," he said. "We worked hard all season for it, so we were really pleased with how it all went."
Coleman said one of the key goals for the Rangers this season is to maintain a consistent lineup without being plagued by injuries.
"We want to keep the same team all year without injuries; that will be the biggest thing for us," he said "Overall, I'm confident that we've got what it takes to go back-to-back.
"We have a never-say-die attitude, and that's the game of football,""
