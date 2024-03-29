Speedway rider Sonny Spurgin invited to compete at world championships

Greenhill's rising speedway star, Sonny Spurgin, has received an invitation to compete at the SGP4 world championships in Sweden this June.
At just 11 years old, Sonny has already proven himself to be a formidable force in the speedway world, earning his place in the 11-13 division after an impressive showing at the Australian titles last year.
Sonny's journey to the world championships took an unexpected turn after, what was shaping up to be an unbeatable run at the Australian titles, came to a disappointing and sudden end when he crashed out in the final race of the night.
However, the setback paved the way for Sonny's entry into the world championships after the winners and third-place finishers were unable to compete.
His dad Tim said Sonny was "over the moon" to find out he had been invited to compete at the world championships.
"Sonny rode so well at the Australian titles, he absolutely dominated it before the final race, so he's stoked to have the opportunity to compete at the world championships," he said.
"Once the Australian titles finished, we thought we would park the bike this year and let him kick back and relax, but now we're ready to fire the bike back up."
Having gained valuable experience at the speedway world championships in Denmark last year, Tim said Sonny is approaching this year's competition with greater confidence and determination.
"He got a taste of the world championships last year, so he will be a bit more prepared this year," he said.
"He knows what it takes to win this time."
As Sonny prepares for the world championships, which will be held on June 15, Tim said they will be focusing on ensuring he is in peak condition.
"We're now gearing up for heavy training sessions," he said. "We've got to get that bike fitness back in him now."
Sonny would like to thank his sponsors and the community who have rallied behind him during his speedway journey.
