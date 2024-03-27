Life-saving message to beach-goers over the Easter long weekend

Big crowds are expected for the Port Macquarie-Hastings coast over the Easter long weekend, with surf life savers urging beach-goers to "behave."
"Easter is always traditionally busy, so we want everyone to be well behaved," President Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving, Rod McDonagh said.
The long weekend has potential for wet-weather and big swell.
"We've had big seas hanging around for a few weeks and we are expecting this may continue," Mr McDonagh says. "And there's a chance of showers."
Main beaches will be patrolled by life guards from Friday 29 March to Monday 1 April with jet-skis and duty officers presence an additional surveillance measure.
"Swim between the flags, don't swim alone, and make sure you talk to the life guards on patrol before going in the water if conditions are rough," Mr Donagh said.
Visitors to the area are encouraged to seek advice from surf life savers before entering the water.
"Be extra careful if you're not familiar with the beaches, and get some advice before getting in the water," Mr Donagh said.
Drone operators will also be on the roster over the long weekend, keeping an eye out for shark sightings close to shore and members of the public needing assistance.
