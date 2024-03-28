Rural Fire Services recruiting non-firefighting roles for Kempsey District

Rural Fire Services (RFS) is hosting an information session for those interested in volunteering in a range of non-firefighting roles.
A recruitment and information workshop will be held at the RFS Kempsey Fire Control Centre on Sunday April 7, 2024.
The workshop is designed for those who are interested in non-firefighting roles, which serve the Kempsey and Nambucca Districts.
Roles available are Community Engagement; Communications; Aviation; Support (primarily catering, driving and other logistical tasks); and Administration.
Presentations will be held covering how the RFS operates and what to expect within these specific brigades.
"Volunteering with these brigades can offer fulfilling roles in different functions that help the RFS in non-firefighting roles across the Kempsey and Nambucca Districts" said Superintendent Liz Ferris, District Manager for the RFS Lower North Coast Zone.
Interested persons can submit an application to join one of the brigades on the day.
The workshop will run from 9am to 12 noon at Kempsey Fire Control Centre at the corner of River Street and North Street, West Kempsey. A barbecue lunch will be held after the presentations for attendees.
For more information and to enrol in the workshop contact Kempsey Fire Control on 6563 7100.
