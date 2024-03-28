Macleay Valley Catholic Parish priest Father James Foster's Easter message

For many of us it seems like only yesterday that we finished our Christmas celebrations and settled back into work or studies for the year.
Indeed Easter has come around rather quickly this year- the Easter eggs and hot cross buns have been in the shops for some time.
However it is so important that we take time to embrace and celebrate what Easter is all about.
In these coming days, Christians and many others throughout the world celebrate the life-giving and life transforming death and resurrection of Jesus, witnessing to how Jesus makes a difference to their lives each and every day.
His love and peace is there for each of us, and we are invited to share that love and peace with each other.
This year we are especially conscious and deeply moved by the heartbreaking war and conflict that continues in many parts of the world including in the Holy Land and Ukraine. At times we can feel so helpless as so many innocent people continue to suffer.
Easter is a time for us all to come together in solidarity, beginning with allowing love and peace to flow through our own hearts, families and local community.
Even the smallest act of lighting a candle for those suffering can increase our awareness of the need for light to continue to overcome the darkness and for love to be aflame in our hearts.
Easter is also a time for gratitude.
As we enjoy Easter chocolate treats and other celebrations, we give thanks for the gift of each person who enriches our lives.
This is a time to know and experience deeply the fact that each of us is loved and each of us is special. It is a time to appreciate the many graces in our lives.
The first Easter and every Easter since is a moment of profound grace where God shows how infinite his love is for each and every one of us.
Like the women and men who journeyed from the grief, anxiety and despair of the crucifixion to the joy, peace and hope of the resurrection, let us go forward as people of hope and courage.
Let us embrace anew love and peace. Let us continue to walk the journey of life together, celebrating the graces of each day and the gift of each other.
