The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crossing the bar; king waves and mackerel madness at South West Rocks

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 31 2024 - 7:00pm, first published March 29 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On March 14, two boaters from Newcastle were taken to hospital after their 5.3m vessel was capsized at Macleay River bar near South West Rocks. Picture supplied NSW Marine Rescue.
On March 14, two boaters from Newcastle were taken to hospital after their 5.3m vessel was capsized at Macleay River bar near South West Rocks. Picture supplied NSW Marine Rescue.

Following a recent spate of bar crossing incidents on the NSW North Coast, boaters are being reminded to think twice before heading offshore in dangerous conditions and not to succumb to 'mackerel madness'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.