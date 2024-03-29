Crossing the bar; king waves and mackerel madness at South West Rocks

Following a recent spate of bar crossing incidents on the NSW North Coast, boaters are being reminded to think twice before heading offshore in dangerous conditions and not to succumb to 'mackerel madness'.
There have been five bar crossing incidents so far this year, all in northern NSW and two of them were at South West Rocks.
NSW Maritime's Principal Manager North Region, Jay Ruming, said that of the 17 bar crossing incidents across the state in the last 18 months, 13 of those happened along the northern NSW coastline.
"Our waterways are over-represented when it comes to bar crossing incidents, and with five incidents already this year, it's an important reminder to boaters to monitor conditions and to wear a lifejacket," Mr Ruming said.
On March 14, two boaters from Newcastle were taken to hospital after their 5.3m vessel was capsized at Macleay River bar near South West Rocks.
Over the weekend, a boater was thrown overboard as they attempted to cross the entrance to the river at South West Rocks and were forced to swim to the breakwall to exit the water.
Mr Ruming said warm weather and a longer boating season on the North Coast attracts recreational fishers from from as far as Victoria and Queensland who may be unfamiliar with local bar conditions and find themselves on the hook.
"With the Easter long weekend and school holidays just around the corner, we're expecting plenty of keen fishers to flock to popular offshore launching spots including Brunswick Heads, South West Rocks and Ballina to chase mackerel.
"Coastal bars pose unique risks and conditions can rapidly change, making them extremely risky for boaters." Mr Ruming said.
"Bar crossing incidents, including capsizes, can result in serious injuries to people on board and significant damage to vessels - the risks are real."
"Have a plan B in case conditions aren't ideal. For example, you could switch up your plans and go to a protected estuary to fish for flathead, inland waterway or safe enclosed harbour."
Working with NSW Maritime on bar crossing education, the Bureau of Meteorology warn that one in seven waves will be higher than twice the average wave height. In addition, boaters should be prepared for waves of up to four times the average to occur around three to four times each day.
"What people sometimes refer to as a 'rogue wave' or a 'king wave' is far from random. Watching the bar before launching can give boaters a sense of what the waves are doing and give them a chance to learn by watching others." Mr Ruming said.
The advice for boaters is to monitor conditions before and during your time on the water, if in doubt don't go out, have a plan B in place, use a kill switch when necessary, and always wear a lifejacket.
Coastal bar cameras are available for boaters to check conditions online before heading out on the water. Visit - https://www.nsw.gov.au/driving-boating-and-transport/using-waterways-boating-and-transport-information/conditions-weather-and-tides/webcams
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.