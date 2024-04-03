Hold your horses; the 2024 Kempsey Show is back to spread some joy

The Kempsey Showground will come alive once again as the iconic Kempsey Show returns on April 9 and 10.
Established in 1881, the show holds a special place in the region's history, offering a vibrant showcase of local talent, culture, and community spirit.
President of the Kempsey Show Society Stewart Witchard praised the community involvement and support of the show.
"It doesn't matter what walk of life you are from," he said.
"Whether you are into arts and crafts, cooking, showing cattle, chooks, horses or even just part of the general public that come for the rides."
"There is something in the Kempsey Show for everyone to enjoy."
The event is a highlight of the year with people, animals and entertainment coming from all over Australia like KW Trick Riding from Queensland.
There will also be the crowd favourites such as the demolition derby, fireworks, freestyle trail riders, Macleay Valley Farms, the Young Woman of the Year presentation, hall exhibits, rides and more.
"People can't wait to for the Kempsey show," he said.
"When I was a kid I would start saving my pocket money after Christmas for the rides at the show."
In 2024, anyone who buys a pre-sale two-day-pass they will go in the draw for a $500 cash prize drawn at 7 pm on Tuesday.
"You have to be there to win."
"The winner will have three minutes from when their name is called out to claim their prize."
"It's our way as the Show Society to give something back to the community when they are doing things a little bit tough."
Families can also purchase $30 worth of show dollars for $25 prior to the event to use in the sideshow rides and food vans.
Mr Witchard said the five dollar discount may help families save a little bit of money because going to the show can be expensive.
"We're just trying to find ways that people can still enjoy the show and everything it has to offer without hurting their pocket."
Tickets can be purchased at the Kempsey Show Office, Tracies Gifts and Homewares or Coastline Credit Union Western and Central Kempsey branches.
