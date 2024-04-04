Macleay Valley 2024 Business Awards announced

The Macleay Valley Business Chamber (MVBC) has officially launched the 2024 Macleay Valley Business awards with submissions for nominations now open.
MVBC members gathered at the Coastline Hub Kempsey on Wednesday, April 3, for the Macleay Valley Business Awards Launch event to kick off the annual celebration of local businesses.
Major awards Ssponsor Coastline Credit Union has been a partner of MVBC for seven years, alongside a long list of local business sponsors.
"To say we are grateful for all of the support is an understatement," committee member Lachlan Townsend said.
South West Rocks Country Club was announced as this year's venue for the Award Ceremony which will be held on Saturday, June 22.
Nominations for award recipients are open to all local businesses from April 4 until April 15, 2024.
Visit https://macleayvalleychamber.com.au/mvba2024/ to enter.
