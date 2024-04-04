Final Messy Art Play showcases success of ReCommunity Project

The Messy Art Play end of term morning tea saw children and their carers come together to celebrate a successful program of connection and creativity.
Held on Thursday, April 4, at Riverside Park Kempsey, the children enjoyed giant games, craft, parachute play, and bubbles galore.
The children's workshop is a part of the ReCommunity Project; a community led project by Mid North Coast Community College, funded by the NSW Government.
The project aims to be a catalyst to bring the community back together after years of natural disasters and the pandemic.
Facilitator of the Messy Art Play aspect, Martina Dezani, has been running workshops in Kempsey and South West Rocks over two terms now.
"It's been so lovely connecting with local families throughout the term," Ms Dezani said. "It has brought me so much joy seeing the kids happy to be free to get messy and creative, and play together."
Ms Dezani says the project has been beneficial for the Kempsey Shire community, helping to bring people back together.
"After years of floods, fires and especially COVID-19, giving the community an opportunity to meet weekly has been so important for young kids and families," she said.
"And the fact that it's free makes it accessible for everyone."
The final Messy Art Play event for South West Rocks will be held at Brighton Park on Monday, April 8, from 10am to 12 noon.
"Everyone is welcome to come and join in on the fun," Ms Dezani said.
To learn more about the ReCommunity Project visit: https://www.mncccmakerspace.org.au/recommunity-project
