Showtime for Melville students trained by Australian Theatre for Young People

It's showtime for Melville High School students who have been training with Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) during term one.
On Friday, April 5, students performed a matinee of their chosen play 'April Aardvark' to fellow students and teachers at Kempsey's Band Box Theatre. Kempsey Shire Council's General Manager, Craig Milburn, was also in attendance.
An evening show for parents, friends and the wider community will kick off at 6pm on Friday 5, at the same location.
The students worked with staff from the ATYP, along with support from Melville teachers, throughout term one to learn everything involved in producing a play, from acting, back stage production, lighting, to set production and props.
"It's amazing what the students have achieved in such a short amount of time," said the Director at ATYP, Sophie Kelly. "I only spent approximately two weeks working with the students on skills."
Melville teacher Emily McLeod says the school's Principal Andrew Ryder believes Melville is the school of opportunity.
"This opportunity to work with the ACYP presented itself [and] they have been phenomenal in coming up and work-shopping with us," Ms McLeod said.
"The students have had an incredibly short amount of time compared to professional actors, but they have pulled together a professional performance.
"We had our own students acting, being back stage crew, we also had them on lighting and sound with the help of ATYP.
Leading up to performance day Melville staff and students experience venue changes, severe weather and sickness.
"[The students] haven't missed a beat," Ms McLeod said.
As a teacher at the beginning of her career, Ms McLeod says she is "thrilled" to be a part of the project.
"This is hopefully the first step to bringing live performances back to Melville," she said. "I can't wait to bring more drama opportunities to our students at Melville.
Playwright for April Aardvark is Nathaniel Moncrieff: Learn more here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.