Saturated fields rule out Group 3 All Star games planned for Wauchope

GROUP Three Rugby League has postponed Saturday's Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars matches scheduled for Wauchope.
"The fields are already saturated and there's a prospect of further wet weather,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
He said the group management will determine when the games will now be played.
Three matches, under 18s, women's tackle and first grade were planned for Saturday.
Two trial games set for last Saturday were also victims of the torrential rain. Old Bar was to meet Sawtell at Sawtell while Forster-Tuncurry was to play Bosco Bulldogs from the Sutherland area at Tuncurry.
Meanwhile the Group Three season-proper will be underway from the weekend of April 27/28.
Wingham will host Port City while Old Bar plays Wauchope at Old Bar on the Saturday with Taree City tackling Port Sharks at Port Macquarie and Macleay Valley meeting Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry in the opening round.
However, a full round of under 18s will be played at Lake Cathie on Sunday, April 21. Nine sides will play in the 18s this year with eight in the other grades and that has necessitated the earlier start.
Lake Cathie Bonny Hills will meet defending under 18 premiers Port Macquarie at 2.45, the last game on the program. This will be Lake Cathie's debut in a Group Three competition.
