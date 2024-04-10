Gallery: 2024 Kempsey Show chock-a-block first day

The 2024 Kempsey Show has returned with plenty of locals and visitors travelling to attend the annual event.
The beloved show is running over Tuesday April 9 and Wednesday April 10 with plenty of events for cattle, poultry, horses, crafts and cooking.
In addition to the competitive events, the show also features entertainment from KW Trick Riding, the demolition derby and petting zoos from Macleay Valley Farms.
Students from across the Mid North Coast travelled to compete in the 2024 Kempsey Show with representatives from Bowraville Central School and Camden Haven High School taking part.
Local students were also out in force with teams from Kempsey High School and St Paul's College participating.
St Paul's College snagged a few ribbons and trophies on Day One of the show with student Isabella Sutherland named champion parader in the dairy.
St Paul's Year 9 student Riley Barber also did well, placing second in her heat.
"It was a pretty good heat," she said.
READ MORE:
Another St Paul's student finished the day with a ribbon with year 11 student Isabelle Preston placed third in the 16 and 17s age group in the junior parade.
Both Isabelle and Riley said they would like to pursue a career in agriculture and credited shows like the Kempsey Show in encouraging that dream.
"I didn't grow up on a farm so this agriculture team and these shows have helped open my eyes and given me the knowledge I have today," Isabelle said.
"These shows are great for young people because it just gives them an understanding of cattle, how to be responsible with cattle and just everything about it."
This year is the first Kempsey Show Uncle Willie Nixon has attended since the 1960s.
His first experience at the show was as a little boy at the Kinchela Aboriginal Boys Training Home.
"When we were kids, Kinchela brought us up to the show, all dressed in white sports clothes," he said.
"All I remember is hanging around animals and looking at little baby chickens.
"When I used to run away from [Kinchela Boys Home], I would come and stay in the stables here."
Now Uncle Willie is returning to the show with other Kinchella survivors to offer truth telling sessions to tell their stories.
The Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation has partnered with Learning the Macleay with the mobile education bus travelling around the Macleay Valley offering free truth telling sessions since Thursday April 4.
Kinchela survivors Uncle Joe Munday, Uncle Harry Ritchie and Uncle Roger Jarrett were with Uncle Willie to share their stories on both days of the Kempsey Show.
"People are learning the truth of what was done," Uncle Roger said.
"[We've got to get] Aboriginal history mixed in with Captain Cook and the rest of the explorers that come from England.
"We've got to be all together."
For the survivors, it has been a healing experience sharing their stories.
"[People] understand us and all the pain we went through when we were kids and kidnapped from our parents," Uncle Willie said.
"It's good watching this stuff here."
Uncle Harry said he didn't have painful memories of the show from his time at Kinchela.
"Not of the show," he said.
"It was good to get out of [Kinchela Boys Home]."
"Its good letting people know what happened here."
Returning to the show as elders, the uncles have a much different experience at the showgrounds.
"We're free to come here as human beings now as adults," Uncle Roger said.
"We've got no body to answer to except for ourselves. so the freedom is great."
There are further truth telling sessions led by the Kinchela Boys Home Uncles later this week at the following locations:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.