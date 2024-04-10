The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gallery: 2024 Kempsey Show chock-a-block first day

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
April 10 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Emily Walker

The 2024 Kempsey Show has returned with plenty of locals and visitors travelling to attend the annual event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.