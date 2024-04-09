Kempsey students dance at Pulse Alive event in Sydney

Year six students from Kempsey West Public School travelled to Sydney in March to participate in 'Pulse Alive' as part of the mass dance production that saw students from across the state dance together.
A large-scale event, Pulse Alive provides opportunities in the performing arts for students of all abilities from Kindergarten to Year 12 from public schools across New South Wales.
All 20 students from Kempsey West Public School danced at Ken Rosewall Arena at Sydney Olympic Park at the event held 13 to 15, March.
"We learnt the dance through pre-recorded choreography," Classroom teacher Tiffany Deans said. "We attended a zoom meeting where we rehearsed with other schools across the state.
"This [was] a great opportunity for our year six students to build relationships and bond with each other at the start of the year."
While the Kempsey students participated in the massed dance component, the program included performances from principal vocalists and choirs, drama ensembles and First Nations dance ensemble.
