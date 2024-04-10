Changes to Point Plomer Campground coming soon

Overcrowding, issues with sewage and drainage, uneven sites, lack of carparking and competition for space between day users and campers at Point Plomer Campground were all drivers behind upgrade plans set to be completed by the end of the year.
The Point Plomer Precinct in Limeburners Creek National Park will be under construction from next month (May, 2024).
A set of projects will be undertaken by New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) as part of a new Plan of Management for Goolawah National Park, Goolawah Regional Park or Limeburners Creek National Park, announced on March 6.
Point Plomer campground will be closed from 1 August to 15 December 2024 to accommodate construction activities.
Plans are in place to maintain day use visitation throughout this period, due to the area's popularity.
The revitalisation project's aim is to preserve the laid-back, low-key coastal camping experience of Point Plomer, while introducing bookable camping sites and a variety of camping options.
The project is not proposing to increase camp sites in the precinct. Due to the carrying capacity of the sewage system, camping will be limited in the future to 90 sites.
Through consultation with local Aboriginal people and to safeguard impacts on cultural heritage, camping will not be allowed next to the boat ramp.
The project proposes a new entrance road and check-in office.
The construction of the new access road is set to begin in May 2024 and expected to be completed by the end of June 2024. During this work, visitation to the precinct will not be impacted.
The new entry road will separate campers and entry traffic which will reduce dust and make it safer for children. It will also involve positioning an office and check-in bay at the entry to the precinct. This allows some campsites to be enlarged and levelled out to where the old road was.
The project will also include upgrading existing gravel roads.
Vehicle turning and manoeuvring will be considered to ensure ease of access to all campsites.
Day visitor car parks will also be changed to allow nose-in car parking to create additional parking spaces and to remove day visitor parking encroaching into campsites.
Point Plomer Road leading into the precinct will remain gravel, with no plans of sealing the road.
Following the completion of the new access road, the main phase of the project will commence in August 2024, with upgrades such as levelling camp sites, improving drainage systems, and planting native vegetation to support local wildlife.
Additionally, the project will introduce new seating and picnic areas.
Shade trees will be reinstated throughout the precinct. The project will plant approximately 5,000 plants back into the area.
The draft Point Plomer precinct revitalisation plan was on exhibition from 10 December 2021 to 20 February 2022, with public consultation now closed.
Further information about the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's Plan of Management and details of the project can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.