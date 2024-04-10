The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Changes to Point Plomer Campground coming soon

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
April 10 2024 - 3:30pm
Overcrowding, issues with sewage and drainage, uneven sites, lack of carparking and competition for space between day users and campers at Point Plomer Campground were all drivers behind upgrade plans set to be completed by the end of the year.

Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

