The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Court adjourns case involving man accused of accessing child abuse material

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 10 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A case involving a Macleay Valley man charged with using a carrier service to access child abuse material has been adjourned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.