What's biting: this weekend's fishing 'forecast is hooking'

The autumn rains have arrived, and more are on the way later this month. But fear not, anglers!
This weekend looks like a golden opportunity to get out and cast a line before the next weather event.
Big flathead are still cruising the Macleay River, live bait and soft plastics remain the best bet. Rough weather this week kept offshore reports under wraps, but the forecast for this weekend looks like a dream. Get ready for a burst of fishing action both inshore and offshore this weekend.
The Hastings River hasn't stopped producing great catches despite the recent rains.
Flathead fishing is still fantastic, with live herring and soft plastics being the go-to baits. Even in the dirty water, many local anglers are catching good bags of luderick around the CBD wharfs.
Further upstream, bream are still plentiful, with both bait and lures proving effective. The recent freshwater flow attracted many mulloway anglers, and some lucky ones landed a couple of decent fish off the break walls, while others found success with school-sized mulloway further up river.
The continuing big swells haven't been kind to the local beaches, causing some erosion. But for those who braved the conditions, there were rewards.
Anglers scored some impressive bream using pipis and mullet strips. Tailor fishing has also picked up steam, with some quality catches reported. Offshore conditions haven't been ideal lately, but this weekend's forecast promises calmer seas.
Snapper and pearl perch fishing has been good, especially off Point Plomer, but be aware of strong currents that have been present.
For pelagic fishing, there have been scattered reports of mackerel further north. Once the wet weather eases, keep an eye out for mackerel catches further south. The season for deep drop fishing is beginning, but reports are needed to see if the strong currents have subsided.
The Camden Haven River has seen a slowdown in luderick catches this week.
However, some anglers managed to snag nice fish near the breakwalls using cabbage and green weed flies before the recent rains. Off the rocks, tailor numbers are holding steady for the season, but rough conditions have made accessing many rocky ledges unsafe. Bream and luderick fishing remains consistent in the more sheltered areas around Crowdy.
Drummer is another option to target once this swell subsides, especially in areas with washouts.
